Shift (SHIFT) Hits One Day Volume of $59.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $59.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002539 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002373 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.