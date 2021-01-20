Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 27473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Shimano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.