Shivom (OMX) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. Shivom has a market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About Shivom

OMX is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.