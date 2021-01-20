ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $130.16 and last traded at $132.38. Approximately 684,899 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 513,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.05.

Specifically, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 41,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $3,362,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,938 shares of company stock valued at $39,679,542. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,104,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.