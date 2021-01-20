Shone Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,613 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

