Shone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

