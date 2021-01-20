Shone Asset Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Shone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $241.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

