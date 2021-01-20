Shone Asset Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $252.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

