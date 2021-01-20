Shone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Mondelez International comprises about 1.1% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

