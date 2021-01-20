Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $2.40. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,173.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,034.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.