Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after purchasing an additional 96,203 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $30.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.76, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,034.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

