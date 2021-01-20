Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Drops By 17.5%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,789,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,405,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,688,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,455,000 after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.70. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

