Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Drops By 15.9%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

