Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Declines By 16.7%

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

