Short Interest in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Drops By 16.7%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Canon stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. 1,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canon by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Canon by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

