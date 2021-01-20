Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Rises By 16.8%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

