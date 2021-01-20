Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declines By 14.9%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,798. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

