Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expands By 15.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,273. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 796,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 662,112 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

