Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 15.8%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE CNF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,105. The company has a current ratio of 422.30, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

