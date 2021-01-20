Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Decreases By 14.8%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 841,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.23.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.