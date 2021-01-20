Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expands By 15.6%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 136,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

