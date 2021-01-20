Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 17.5%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FTC opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.