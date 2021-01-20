Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Declines By 16.5%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 31,404,012 shares of company stock worth $299,056,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $14,063,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $8,755,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,844. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

