Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Rises By 15.6%

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GEC opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Great Elm Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

