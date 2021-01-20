Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 15.5%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,349,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

