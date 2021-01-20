Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Declines By 17.4%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 18,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,464. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $913,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NOW by 359.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NOW by 15.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NOW by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

