Short Interest in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Increases By 17.3%

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 378.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,305 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

HHC stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The company had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

