Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declines By 15.7%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
VHI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.