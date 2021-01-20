Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Declines By 15.7%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VHI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.84. Valhi has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Valhi by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Valhi by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

