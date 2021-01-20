ShowHand (HAND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $350.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $41,241.73 and $350.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About ShowHand

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

