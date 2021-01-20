Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.68

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 2083590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

