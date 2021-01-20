Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.86

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.86 and last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 2495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.

SW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.75 million and a PE ratio of -14.06.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,884.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

