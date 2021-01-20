Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 737,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,507,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

