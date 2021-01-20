Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 9.3%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. 508,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 845,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 693.68% and a negative return on equity of 182.86%.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

