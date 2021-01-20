Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 1,287,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,725,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 131.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

