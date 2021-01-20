Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 472.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.