Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.13.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 472.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.