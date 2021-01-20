Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Trading 9.6% Higher

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.84. 1,478,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,944,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

