Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Trading 9.6% Higher

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.84. 1,478,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,944,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.
In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
