SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 244,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 105,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

