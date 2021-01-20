SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Hits $0.0061

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $87,861.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.