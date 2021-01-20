SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $710,910.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $67.07 million and $710,910.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00542529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.59 or 0.03938633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012950 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.