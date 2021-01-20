Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Up 7.3%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 391,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 444,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.