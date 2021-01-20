Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading 13.6% Higher

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares traded up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.00. 13,377,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 3,328,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

