Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,043,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

