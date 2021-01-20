Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

SKX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 1,107,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after buying an additional 251,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

