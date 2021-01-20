Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.22.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
SKX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 1,107,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.
In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $640,970,000 after buying an additional 251,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,886,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,378,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
