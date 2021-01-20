Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,322 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,684% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 put options.
NYSE SKX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after acquiring an additional 251,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
