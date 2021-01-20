Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,322 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,684% compared to the typical daily volume of 263 put options.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 4,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after acquiring an additional 251,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. 140166 lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.