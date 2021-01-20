Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 7.8% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $26.67. 6,735,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,005,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.48% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

