SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. 1,662,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $3.6396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.