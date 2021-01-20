SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,550 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises about 4.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of SL Green Realty worth $32,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

SLG opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.6396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

