SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SLG opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.6396 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

