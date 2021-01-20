SLM (SLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

