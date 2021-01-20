SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Cap of $5.61 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.61 million and $100,956.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.15 or 0.03837893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00419303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.01401831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00558111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.50 or 0.00430377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022443 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.